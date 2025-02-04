WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $162.74 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $157.31 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.Excluding items, Enact Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.73 million or $1.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $301.78 million from $296.19 million last year.Enact Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $162.74 Mln. vs. $157.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $301.78 Mln vs. $296.19 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX