WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $158.30 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $229.66 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $860.18 million from $866.23 million last year.Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $158.30 Mln. vs. $229.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $860.18 Mln vs. $866.23 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $820 to $830 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX