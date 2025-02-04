WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $162.0 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $124.3 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $216.6 million or $0.64 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.404 billion from $1.365 billion last year.Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $162.0 Mln. vs. $124.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.404 Bln vs. $1.365 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX