HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - NOV Inc. (NOV) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $160 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $598 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $2.308 billion from $2.343 billion last year.NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $160 Mln. vs. $598 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $2.308 Bln vs. $2.343 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX