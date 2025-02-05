Infineon Technologies demonstrated remarkable market performance on Tuesday, with shares soaring 9.52% to €34.23 following unexpectedly strong first-quarter results for 2024/25. The semiconductor giant significantly outperformed market expectations, reporting revenue of €3.424 billion and an impressive segment result margin of 16.7%. The Munich-based company's success was particularly bolstered by favorable dollar exchange rates, prompting an upward revision of its annual forecast. Rather than the previously anticipated slight decline in revenue, Infineon now projects stable to slightly increasing income. The company's outlook for the second quarter remains robust, with projected revenue of approximately €3.6 billion.

AI Drives Growth Momentum

The artificial intelligence sector has emerged as a key growth catalyst for Infineon, with the company establishing itself as a market leader in power supply solutions for AI data centers. This strategic positioning, combined with a gradual recovery in demand following inventory adjustments, has strengthened the company's market presence. The segment result margin is expected to maintain its momentum, remaining in the mid to high teens percentage range for the full fiscal year.

