LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC plc (DCC.L), on Wednesday, issued a trading statement for the third quarter and reported that Q3 group adjusted operating profit was broadly in line with the prior year and modestly ahead of the previous year on a constant currency basis.DCC Energy demonstrated strong trading performance, resulting in significant growth in operating profit. Although warmer weather conditions posed challenges, Energy Solutions achieved notable growth, particularly due to its favorable performance in Continental Europe.The Mobility segment also exhibited robust performance, contributing to substantial growth. DCC Healthcare met expectations, maintaining performance consistent with the previous year. In contrast, DCC Technology experienced a decline in operating profit, primarily attributable to a sluggish market for consumer technology products in both the United Kingdom and Europe during the holiday season.Despite the challenges posed by currency translation, DCC remains optimistic that the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025 will yield notable growth in operating profit and substantial advancements in strategic initiatives.