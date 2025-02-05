Nomios and BroadForward: Proximus partners with BroadForward and Nomios to replace legacy STPs with future-proof solution

BRUSSELS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximus, Belgium's top mobile network operator, has announced a partnership with BroadForward and technology integrator Nomios to replace its legacy hardware-based Signaling Transfer Points (STPs) with BroadForward's next-generation software-cloud-based STP solution . This strategic upgrade marks a major milestone in Proximus' ongoing network modernization efforts, ensuring support for essential legacy services while enabling future-ready capabilities.

Legacy STPs, a cornerstone of SS7 routing, have reached the end of their operational lifecycle. Despite the phase-out of 3G network, STPs remain crucial for supporting roaming, messaging, IoT applications, VoLTE signaling and emergency services. Industry analysts project that STPs will continue to play an integral role for at least two more decades.

BroadForward's software-based STP offers unparalleled flexibility, operating seamlessly in diverse deployment environments, including bare metal, virtual machines, containers, and cloud platforms. Beyond supporting legacy signaling, the platform is designed to evolve, incorporating 4G and 5G functionalities such as Diameter signaling control, signaling firewalls , and 5G SCP/SEPP capabilities. This innovative solution empowers operators to streamline operations, lower costs, and reduce system complexity while eliminating dependence on outdated hardware.

Laurent Claus, Core & Communication Solutions Division Lead at Proximus, commented: "At Proximus, innovation is at the core of our strategy. We are future-proofing our network infrastructure by transitioning to BroadForward's cutting-edge signaling solution. This platform ensures continuity for legacy services and positions us to integrate advanced 4G and 5G functionalities seamlessly. With BroadForward's technology and Nomios' expert integration services , we are simplifying our operations while maintaining the reliability and excellence our customers expect."

Kris Verheye, Managing Director at Nomios, commented: "This collaboration underscores the critical role of tailored integration and cutting-edge technology in driving innovation. As a valued partner, Proximus continues to rely on Nomios to strengthen its capabilities. By introducing this new solution into their networks, we are extending the scope of our ongoing partnership and empowering Proximus to address today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities."

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward, remarked: "Legacy STPs have served their purpose, but due to their age the inherent limitations in cost and flexibility have become apparent. BroadForward's software-based STP provides a sustainable, modern solution designed to meet operators' evolving needs. Proximus's adoption of our platform reflects the growing demand for modern, future-focused signaling solutions."

This partnership demonstrates Proximus's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency, ensure service continuity, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX), headquartered in Brussels, is a provider of future-proof connectivity, IT and digital services, operating in the Benelux and global markets. The Group is actively engaged in building a connected world and in ensuring the trustworthiness, security and sovereignty of digital services, to the benefit of society.

Proximus has the ambition to build the #1 gigabit network for Belgium and plays a central role in creating inspiring digital ecosystems, while fostering an engaging culture and empowering ways of working. Building upon these strengths, Proximus aims to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable digital society, delight customers with an unrivalled experience and achieve profitable growth both locally and internationally to deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

In Belgium, Proximus' core products and services are offered under the Proximus, Mobile Vikings, Scarlet and Proximus NXT brands. The Group is also active in Luxembourg (Tango and Proximus NXT) and in the Netherlands (Proximus NXT). The Group's international carrier activities are managed by BICS, a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. With Telesign and Route Mobile, the Group also encompasses fast-growing leaders in digital communications and digital identity, serving the world's largest internet brands, digital champions and cloud native businesses.

With 11,654 employees, imbued with Proximus' Think Possible mindset and all engaged to offer a superior customer experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 6,042 million end-2023.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com & www.proximus.be .

About Nomios

Nomios is a leading provider of security and networking solutions, committed to safeguarding and connecting the increasingly complex digital world. With over 20 years of experience supporting enterprises, data centers, and telecommunications companies, Nomios plays a critical role in building the foundation for digital life and modern business. By combining extensive expertise in security, networking, and IT infrastructure, Nomios stands apart by offering integrated solutions that empower customers to achieve seamless connectivity and robust protection for their digital operations.

For more information, visit: https://www.nomios.be/en/

About BroadForward

BroadForward is the leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks. The Portfolio consists of core network products for routing, interworking, security, and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next-generation networks. BroadForward is an eight-time GSMA GLOMO technology award nominee and GSMA winner of Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough with its converged signaling solution , providing service providers an efficient and cost-effective network transition to 5G. BroadForward's products include the DRA, STP , EIR, Firewall, Location , Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), Service Communication Proxy (SCP) and 4G-5G interworking . All products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, containerization and cloud deployment.

For more information, visit: www.broadforward.com

