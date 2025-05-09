The "Belgium Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Belgium Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.10 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.18%.

This report analyses the Belgium data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The demand for cloud computing in Belgium is experiencing significant growth, creating promising opportunities for cloud investors. This expansion is driven by factors such as government initiatives, rising cybersecurity threats, as well as the growing use of digitalization in different sectors and industries. For instance, in January 2025, Euroclear, a Belgian financial services company, announced the signing of a seven-year cloud agreement with Microsoft to utilize its cloud services for financial operations.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Belgium data center market include Datacenter United, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, LCL Data Centers, Penta Infra, Google, KevlinX, and nLighten. The Belgium data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors include 3M, ABB, Airedale, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Eaton, ebm-papst, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Trane, Vertiv, and others.

The Belgium data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including AECOM, Artelia, ISG, Lascent, Mercury, M-J Wood Group Kft, Perseusz, PM Group, RKD, Sygna, and Others. For instance, Mercury was chosen by Digital Realty (Interxion) as the prime contractor of its BRU4 data center facility in Brussels, delivering Structural Architectural (CSA), external civil, as well as core and shell services.

Belgium accounts for the presence of ample renewable resources such as wind energy, solar energy, biomass, hydro, and marine. In 2024, Belgium produced around 30% of its electricity from its green energy sources. The country is set to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In October 2024, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the signing of the green credit facility agreement with Elia Transmission Belgium (ETB) for around USD 700 million to build the artificial energy island; this will connect Belgium to around 3.5 GW of offshore wind power energy.

According to the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT), the Belgian telecoms regulator, around 50% of households in Belgium will be equipped with FTTP (Fiber to the Premises/Property) by 2025; FTTP uses optical fiber to provide high-speed internet connections to individual homes, apartments, and other properties. By 2028, this reach is expected to increase to 75% of households.

Data centers are the backbone of digital infrastructure as they are interconnected across the globe. However, there are significant concerns regarding their effects on the environment, sustainability, and energy use. To address these challenges, the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) has developed the EU Code of Conduct (CoC) for data centers.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Belgium colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Belgium data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Belgium data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Belgium Facilities Covered (Existing): 35 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03 Coverage: 14+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Belgium Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2021-2030) Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Belgium data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Brussels Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Brussels Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers:

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Artelia

ISG

Lasent

Mercury

M-J Wood Group Kft

Perseusz

PM Group

RKD

Sygna

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Eaton

ebm-papst

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

Datacenter United

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Google

LCL Data Centers

Penta Infra

Proximus

New Entrants

KevlinX

nLighten

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core Shell Development

Installation Commissioning Services

Engineering Building Design

Fire Detection Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Brussels

Other Cities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Belgium

