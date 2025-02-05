LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L), a provider of rental homes, Wednesday said its rental income for the four months to the end of January 2025 increased 15 percent year-on-year.On a like-for-like basis, rental growth was 4.7 percent.For the medium term, the company expects earnings to increase by 50 percent.Looking ahead, Grainger said in a statement, 'We will deliver significant earnings growth as we deliver our pipeline, leveraging our operating platform. This growth is highly accretive as we fund it from the disposal of low yielding non-core assets, including our regulated tenancy portfolio, into new higher yielding BTR homes.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX