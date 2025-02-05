Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
05.02.2025
Bayrak Technik Benefits from Tighter Inventory Control and More Accurate ERP by Using the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform from Rockwell Automation

Leading automotive tier-one supplier leverages 'single source of truth' software platform to accelerate digital transformation, empower employees, and optimize production

BRUSSELS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Bayrak Technik GmbH, a leading supplier of interior, exterior and chassis components for the global automotive industry, has expanded its deployment of the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform.

Rockwell Automation Logo

As well as adopting more elements of the Plex suite - including ERP, QMS, and MES - Bayrak Technik is also widening the geographical deployment of the platform to other sites within the group. As a result, the company is now able to address a wider variety of operational challenges, including inventory control, production planning, asset integration and operational-data analytics and deployment.

The company, with four manufacturing plants in Germany, is a specialist in the development and manufacture of thermoplastic, elastomer, and metal components, not just for automotive components, but also for sealing technology for the sanitary (medical) and construction industries. Its wider roll-out of Plex is an important step in its expanding digital transformation.

"Our Plex solution unites information and data sources from multiple machines and locations and presents operators with a single source of truth from which important operational decisions can be formulated," said Petr Havelka, vice president, EMEA business operations, Plex. "Its ability to connect people with machines, track and analyze plantwide data, and then automate processes not only removes operational silos, but also empowers people to drive continuous improvement."

Johan van der Werf, chief information officer at Bayrak Technik GmbH, explains: "Not only did we want better control over our inventory and production processes, but one of our customers - a major German automotive OEM - wanted access to our machine data to complete a digital chain. This customer was the first, but we knew it would not be the last, so we needed a strong, scalable and widely deployable smart manufacturing platform for our growing digital aspirations."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bayrak-technik-benefits-from-tighter-inventory-control-and-more-accurate-erp-by-using-the-plex-smart-manufacturing-platform-from-rockwell-automation-302361681.html

