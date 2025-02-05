Bayrak Technik Benefits from Tighter Inventory Control and More Accurate ERP by Using the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform from Rockwell Automation

Leading automotive tier-one supplier leverages 'single source of truth' software platform to accelerate digital transformation, empower employees, and optimize production

BRUSSELS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Bayrak Technik GmbH, a leading supplier of interior, exterior and chassis components for the global automotive industry, has expanded its deployment of the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform.

As well as adopting more elements of the Plex suite - including ERP, QMS, and MES - Bayrak Technik is also widening the geographical deployment of the platform to other sites within the group. As a result, the company is now able to address a wider variety of operational challenges, including inventory control, production planning, asset integration and operational-data analytics and deployment.

The company, with four manufacturing plants in Germany, is a specialist in the development and manufacture of thermoplastic, elastomer, and metal components, not just for automotive components, but also for sealing technology for the sanitary (medical) and construction industries. Its wider roll-out of Plex is an important step in its expanding digital transformation.

"Our Plex solution unites information and data sources from multiple machines and locations and presents operators with a single source of truth from which important operational decisions can be formulated," said Petr Havelka, vice president, EMEA business operations, Plex. "Its ability to connect people with machines, track and analyze plantwide data, and then automate processes not only removes operational silos, but also empowers people to drive continuous improvement."

Johan van der Werf, chief information officer at Bayrak Technik GmbH, explains: "Not only did we want better control over our inventory and production processes, but one of our customers - a major German automotive OEM - wanted access to our machine data to complete a digital chain. This customer was the first, but we knew it would not be the last, so we needed a strong, scalable and widely deployable smart manufacturing platform for our growing digital aspirations."

