Spencer Rascoff Appointed Match Group Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group's Board of Directors (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Spencer Rascoff has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Match Group's portfolio of over 20 brands includes category-leading global dating apps Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, and Pairs. Rascoff, who has served as a member of Match Group's Board since March 2024, succeeds Bernard Kim, who is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the Board.

Rascoff is a seasoned technology entrepreneur with a strong track record of building and scaling consumer tech businesses. As co-founder and CEO of Zillow Group for more than a decade, he transformed it into a category-defining platform, expanding its offerings and significantly growing its market value. He also co-founded Hotwire, a breakthrough online travel marketplace, and Pacaso, a proptech company reshaping second-home ownership. In addition to his operational experience, Rascoff has been an active investor and advisor to numerous high-growth technology companies across marketplaces, media, and AI.

"Spencer is an exceptional leader with deep experience in growing consumer technology businesses," said Tom McInerney, Chairman of Match Group. "During his time on the Board, Spencer has demonstrated a strong strategic perspective and deep understanding of Match Group's brands and opportunities. We are confident in his ability to drive the company's next phase of innovation and growth. The Board also wants to thank BK for his leadership and contributions to Match Group, including advancing the company's approach to innovation. We appreciate all he has done for the company during his tenure."

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at such a pivotal and dynamic time for Match Group," said Spencer Rascoff. "This is a company built on innovation, and its portfolio of iconic brands continues to redefine how people connect. As the industry leader, Match Group has set the standard for innovation in dating and relationships, and I'm excited to build on that momentum to bring new experiences to tens of millions of users worldwide. I look forward to working with our teams to foster a culture that embraces creativity and continuous innovation, ensuring we continue to shape the future of dating and relationships."

"Leading Match Group has been an incredible experience, and I'm deeply grateful to our teams for their passion, innovation, and dedication to helping people connect," said Bernard Kim. "I've known Spencer for a long time and have no doubt that he'll bring great energy and vision to Match Group. I'm excited to see all that Spencer and the team will accomplish in the years ahead."

At Investor Day in December, Match Group outlined its vision for the next phase of growth, emphasizing advancements in AI-powered features and new product innovations to enhance user experiences. Under Rascoff's leadership, the Company will continue executing on these initiatives, ensuring its brands remain at the forefront of digital connections while driving long-term value for users and shareholders.

Rascoff will join Match Group's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Investors and analysts can access the webcast at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Spencer Rascoff

Spencer Rascoff was appointed Match Group CEO in February 2025 after having served on the company's board since 2024.

A seasoned entrepreneur and technology leader, Spencer co-founded Zillow, where he served as CEO for a decade, scaling the company to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and a $10 billion market capitalization while earning dozens of 'best places to work' awards. He also co-founded Hotwire, a breakthrough online travel marketplace; and Pacaso, a proptech company reshaping second-home ownership.

In addition to his operational experience, Spencer has been an active investor and advisor to numerous high-growth technology companies across marketplaces, media, and AI. He has also served on multiple public and private boards, including Palantir, TripAdvisor, and Zulily.

Spencer began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and private equity at TPG Capital. He graduated cum laude from Harvard University and serves on the Board of Trustees of Harvard-Westlake School.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements." The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: Match Group's future financial performance, Match Group's business prospects and strategy, anticipated trends, and other similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: our ability to maintain or grow the size of our user base and convert users to paying users, competition, the limited operating history of some of our brands, our ability to attract users to our services through cost-effective marketing and related efforts, our ability to distribute our services through third parties and offset related fees, risks relating to our use of artificial intelligence, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructure (and those of third parties) and our ability to adapt ours to changes in a timely and cost-effective manner, our ability to protect our systems from cyberattacks and to protect personal and confidential user information, impacts to our offices and employees from more frequent extreme weather events, risks relating to certain of our international operations and acquisitions, damage to our brands' reputations as a result of inappropriate actions by users of our services, and macroeconomic conditions. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Match Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Match Group's business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Match Group management as of the date of this press release. Match Group does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Match Group