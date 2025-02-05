Betolar Oyj: Betolar updates its financial targets

Betolar Plc

Company Release

5 February 2025 at 8:15 A.M. EET

Betolar updates its financial targets

Betolar's Board of Directors has approved the company's financial targets, which are as follows:

Achieving positive cash flow from operating activities by the end of 2026

The long-term financial target to achieve one billion euros in revenue and a 30 percent EBITDA margin by the end of 2033 remains unchanged.

Betolar does not consider the financial targets as guidance for any specific year. In the long term, low-carbon solutions that replace cement are expected to grow, especially in the mining and metal industries as well as in construction, and Betolar aims to capture a significant market share.

Previously, the medium-term financial targets were:

Net sales EUR 50-100 million at the end of 2026

Achieving positive cash flow from operating activities during 2026

Betolar Plc

More information:

Tuija Kalpala, CEO & President, Betolar Plc, tuija.kalpala@betolar.com, +358 50?567 6608

Certified Adviser:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy enabler and materials technology specialist, providing innovative solutions to help use industrial sidestreams to produce low-carbon and cement-free products for the mining and construction sectors.? Betolar's mission is to help reduce carbon emissions and the use of virgin resources in mining and construction.??

Betolar's circular economic innovations significantly reduce CO2 emissions from cement use and the use of virgin raw materials by utilizing industrial sidestreams.? Betolar is continuously developing its low-carbon Geoprime solution for the mining, metals and construction industries. In addition, Betolar's AI-based data platform creates value from industrial side streams and accelerates solution development. The SidePrime analytics service, based on the data platform, maps the potential for utilization of industrial side streams and waste. ?

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information www.betolar.com