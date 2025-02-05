Alma Media: Alma Media has updated its Long-Term Financial Targets

Alma Media Corporation Insider Information 5 February 2025 at 8.10 a.m.

ALMA MEDIA HAS UPDATED LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

The board of Alma Media has decided to update the group's long-term financial targets, which relate to the growth, profitability and financial solidity of the business. The company raises its profitability target: going forward the adjusted operating profit margin target is more than 30%. Earlier target was more than 25%. The long-term financial targets related to the revenue growth and financial solidity remain the same as launched on September 16, 2021.



The higher adjusted EBIT margin target reflects the strong profitability development of recent years, driven by the increased share of digital business and good relative profitability of the marketplaces business.

The long-term financial objectives are:

Revenue growth: annual revenue growth of more than 5% Profitability: adjusted operating profit margin of more than 30% Financial solidity: Net Debt / EBITDA ratio less than 2.5

The long-term targets are in line with IFRS calculation principles.

"The updated long-term financial targets reflect the company's structure, strategy, and ambition as a prominent digital marketplaces and media company in Europe," says Kai Telanne, CEO of Alma Media.

Targets 2024 2023 2022 2021 Revenue growth > 5 %????????????????????? 2.5% -1.2% 12.1% 19.6% Adj. operating profit margin > 30% 24.6% 24.1% 23.8% 22.2% Net Debt / EBITDA ratio < 2.5? 1.5 1.6 1.6 2.3

Annual revenue growth target (more than 5%) includes also potential acquisitions.



Alma Media's dividend policy remains intact. The company aims to distribute more than 50 per cent of earnings per share as a dividend. However, the dividend is not presented as part of the company's long-term financial targets, though disclosed in Alma Media's dividend policy separately.

Financial Statement Bulletin and Q4 2024 result webcast

The company will present its results, strategy and updated long-term financial targets in a combined analyst, investor and media conference and webcast that will take place today in Helsinki from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. It can be followed live via https://almamedia.videosync.fi/q4-2024/register. Questions can be asked through the webcast chat function.

More information:

Taru Lehtinen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 665 3609

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.almamedia.fi/en

Alma Media in brief

Alma Media is an international company of digital media, marketplaces and services with a strong capacity for renewal. We inspire human curiosity and choice by creating services that combine technology and content with a local heart. In Finland, our best-known brands include Kauppalehti, Talouselämä, Iltalehti, Jobly, Etuovi.com, Nettiauto and Nettimoto. Our recruitment services include prace.cz and jobs.cz in the Czech Republic, Profesia.sk in Slovakia and mojposao.net in Croatia.

In Finland, our business operations include leading housing and automotive marketplaces, financial and professional media, national consumer media and content and data services for businesses and professionals. Alma Media's international business in Eastern Central Europe, Sweden and the Baltic countries consists of recruitment services and an online marketplace for commercial properties.

Alma Media operates in 11 countries in Europe and employs approximately 1,700 professionals. Alma Media's revenue from continuing operations was EUR 313 million in 2024 of which the share of digital business was 84%. Alma Media's share is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki. Read more at www.almamedia.fi/en/.