MANILA (dpa-AFX) - The Philippines' parliament has voted to impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte following complaints about alleged corruption and threatening to assassinate President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.A Bill to impeach Duterte was passed with the support of 215 members of the House of Representatives Wednesday.It will now go to the Senate. The 24-member upper house of parliament will convene as an impeachment court.In November 2024, Duterte claimed that she had communicated with a contract killer to target president Marcos, his wife Liza, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez in the event of herself being assassinated. The administration regarded this as an 'active threat' to the government.Duterte has denied the allegations. According to her, she is the victim of a political vendetta.The youngest vice president in Philippine history, 46 year-old Sara is the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX