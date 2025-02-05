BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The US Postal Service has suspended accepting international parcels from China and Hong Kong. The restriction came into effect on Tuesday.'Effective Feb. 4, the Postal Service will temporarily suspend only international package acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice,' US Postal Service said in a statement.The inflow of letters and flats from these regions will not be impacted.The US Postal Service announced the suspension without citing any a reason, but it comes the same day China announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.China on had Tuesday announced additional tariffs on some goods imported from the United States in retaliation for U.S. imposing 10 percent tariffs on Chinese imports.From February 10, China will impose 15 percent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas, and 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars and pickup trucks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX