WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):Earnings: $194.9 million in Q4 vs. -$304.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.28 in Q4 vs. -$2.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $226.0 million or $1.49 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.27 per share Revenue: $3.720 billion in Q4 vs. $3.736 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX