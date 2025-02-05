WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $357 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $413 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $357 Mln. vs. $413 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.70 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX