WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) said, excluding new tariffs, the company's planning assumption is for 2025 EPS of $4.05 - plus/minus $0.65 on a GAAP basis, and $5.25 -plus/minus $0.50 on an adjusted basis. The company said the difference between 2025 GAAP and adjusted EPS planning assumption is approximately $1.05 to $1.35, consisting primarily of charges related to the supply chain transformation under the Global Cost Reduction Program.Patrick Hallinan, CFO, said: 'Looking forward, we remain focused on driving toward our target of 35%+ adjusted gross margin while supporting incremental growth investments to accelerate share gain. We plan to deliver EBITDA expansion in 2025 through organic growth from modest share gains combined with supply chain cost structure improvements that are primarily in our control.'Fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations was $194.9 million compared to a loss of $276.1 million, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was $1.28 compared to a loss of $1.84. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.49 compared to $0.92. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter revenues were $3.7 billion, flat with prior year, with 3% organic growth. Analysts on average had estimated $3.58 billion in revenue.