BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 4 February 2025 were:

223.79p Capital only

224.30p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 10,390 ordinary shares on 4th February 2025, the Company has 69,328,455 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 31,032,850 shares which are held in Treasury.