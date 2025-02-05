WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):Earnings: -$547 million in Q3 vs. $105 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.61 in Q3 vs. $0.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $54 million or $0.45 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.261 billion in Q3 vs. $1.427 billion in the same period last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $4.4 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX