BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $2.554 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $1.911 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.304 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $24.690 billion from $23.549 billion last year.The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.554 Bln. vs. $1.911 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $24.690 Bln vs. $23.549 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX