WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $6.883 billion, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $1.429 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $11.959 billion from $9.936 billion last year.Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $6.883 Bln. vs. $1.429 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.21 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $11.959 Bln vs. $9.936 Bln last year.