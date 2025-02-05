WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $419 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $426 million or $0.64 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $5.426 billion from $5.209 billion last year.Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $419 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $5.426 Bln vs. $5.209 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.79 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.60Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX