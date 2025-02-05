TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), a Japanese automaker, on Wednesday rejected media reports that it has withdrawn a basic agreement for its merger with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC).Further, Nissan has clarified that it is still in discussion with Honda.'Based on the memorandum of understanding signed on December 23 last year, Honda and our company are in the stage of advancing various discussions, including the contents of the report, and we plan to establish a direction and make an announcement around mid-February,' the company said.Last December, the two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding to start discussions and considerations toward a business integration through the establishment of a joint holding company. Execution of a definitive agreement concerning the business integration is scheduled for June 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX