BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $938 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $870 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.437 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.251 billion from $4.917 billion last year.Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $938 Mln. vs. $870 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $5.251 Bln vs. $4.917 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX