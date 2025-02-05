JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that the United States is withdrawing from and ending funding to certain United Nations organizations and reviewing US support to all international organizations.Tuesday, Trump signed an Executive Order withdrawing the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and prohibiting any future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East, or UNRWA.The Executive Order also requires the Secretary of State to review and report to the President on which international organizations, conventions, or treaties promote radical or anti-American sentiment.The UN organizations that will come under scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization and UNRWA.UNESCO will undergo a review under an expedited timeline 'due to its history of anti-Israel bias'.The United States will not participate in the UNHRC and will not seek election to that body. The Secretary shall terminate the office of United States Representative to the UNHRC.The White House termed UNRWA as 'anti-Semitic' and 'anti-Israel', and alleged that its staff members took part in the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks against Israel.UNRWA facilities have repeatedly been used by Hamas and other terrorist groups to store weapons and build tunnels, according to it.The UNHRC has not fulfilled its purpose and continues to be used as a protective body for countries committing horrific human rights violations, the White House said, naming countries such as Iran, China, and Cuba.During his first term, in 2018, President Trump had withdrawn the United States from the UNHRC and UNESCO, and stopped funding UNRWA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX