JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump says he wants the United States to 'take over' the war-torn Gaza, and the residents of the enclave could be resettled 'in areas where the leaders currently say no.'Trump revealed his plans while addressing a joint news conference with the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at White House Tuesday.'The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.'Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings. Level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,' said the real-estate billionaire-turned politician.Asked what authority he has to remove the 1.8 million Palestinians from Gaza, Trump replied that everybody he has spoken to 'loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land.''I do see a long term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East,' he told reporters.He said the Riviera of the Middle East 'could be something so magnificent.''And despite them saying no, I have a feeling that the King in Jordan and that Egypt will open their hearts and give us the kind of land that we need to get this done, and people can live in harmony and peace.'According to the UN, around 70 percent of Gaza's buildings have been damaged or destroyed in heavy shelling by Israeli forces across Gaza targeting Hamas since the militants carried out deadly attack inside Israel on 2023 October 7.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX