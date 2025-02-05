WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $264.2 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $296.1 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $332.7 million or $2.48 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $5.186 billion from $5.018 billion last year.CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $264.2 Mln. vs. $296.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $5.186 Bln vs. $5.018 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX