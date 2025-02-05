WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $263.14 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $322.82 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to $1.385 billion from $1.495 billion last year.Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $263.14 Mln. vs. $322.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.385 Bln vs. $1.495 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX