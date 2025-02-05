CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Corporate earnings releases as well as lingering trade tensions dominated market sentiment across world markets. Markets are in the meanwhile waiting for Bank of England's interest rate review on Thursday and the monthly jobs data from the U.S. on Friday.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red ahead of the release of the ADP employment report for January, trade data for December and ISM Services PMI report for January. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly negative note. Mixed sentiment prevailed in Asian markets.The Dollar extended losses, dragging down the Dollar Index. Bond yields eased. Crude oil prices declined amidst a larger-than-expected jump in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold futures touched a fresh high above $2,900 as trade related tensions persisted. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,511.70, down 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,012.10, down 0.43% Germany's DAX at 21,504.25, down 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,584.44, up 0.16% France's CAC 40 at 7,897.09, down 0.12% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,261.95, down 0.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,809, up 0.08% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,416.90, up 0.51% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,229.49, down 0.63% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,597.09, down 0.93%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0412, up 0.32% GBP/USD at 1.2538, up 0.47% USD/JPY at 152.78, down 1.01% AUD/USD at 0.6281, up 0.45% USD/CAD at 1.4293, down 0.18% Dollar Index at 107.51, down 0.42%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.474%, down 0.86% Germany at 2.3545%, down 1.65% France at 3.064%, down 1.67% U.K. at 4.5070%, down 0.40% Japan at 1.281%, down 0.23%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.43, down 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $71.97, down 1.00%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,893.59, up 0.62%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $97,981.51, down 1.29% Ethereum at $2,806.54, up 1.26% XRP at $2.55, down 2.33% Solana at $206.10, down 1.82% BNB at $575.17, down 1.76%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX