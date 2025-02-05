HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Plutus Financial Group Ltd. (PLUT), Wednesday announced the pricing of initial public offering of 2.1 million shares at $4 per share, totaling to $8.4 million.The proceeds will be utilized for development of customized software and applications, expansion of customer management and wealth management teams, and additional funding for advancement of trading facilities solutions.The Hong Kong-based company has also offered underwriters an option to purchase upto an additional 315,000 within 45 days.The shares will commence trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'PLUT' on February 5.The offering is set to close on February 6.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX