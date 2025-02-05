BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's unemployment rate decreased somewhat in the final quarter of 2024, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.The jobless rate dropped to 6.5 percent from 6.8 percent in the third quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 7.4 percent.There were 102,000 unemployed people in the December quarter, down from 108,300 in the September quarter.The employment rate came in at 73.9 percent versus 73.6 percent in the previous three-month period.During the year 2024, the unemployment rate in the country was 7.1 percent compared to 6.8 percent in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX