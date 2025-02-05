WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $10.8 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $45.6 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.Excluding items, Dayforce, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.1 million or $0.60 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $465.2 million from $399.7 million last year.Dayforce, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $10.8 Mln. vs. $45.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $465.2 Mln vs. $399.7 Mln last year.For the first quarter, the company expects revenue, excluding float, of $421 million - $427 million, an increase of about 13.5% to 15%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX