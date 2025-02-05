WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $70.851 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $42.177 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65.873 million or $1.39 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $632.371 million from $643.153 million last year.Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $70.851 Mln. vs. $42.177 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $632.371 Mln vs. $643.153 Mln last year.GFF was down by 5.72 percent at $70.06 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX