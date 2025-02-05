UBS today announced that 35 advisor teams in the firm's Florida Wealth Management Market have been named to the 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.

The Florida Wealth Management Market is led by Market Executive Lane Strumlauf and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, which is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.

"We congratulate our advisors for receiving this national recognition, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication to serving client needs," said Lane Strumlauf, Florida Market Executive at UBS.

Among those recognized, UBS advisor team The Summit Group ranked #1 in Florida North on this year's list.

The advisor teams named to the list are:

The Summit Group (Winter Park): Manish Mehta, Paul Higgins, Pranjal Mehta, Richard G. Berardo.

Winter Park Wealth Management (Winter Park): Jerrey A. Thurston, Ed C. LeMasters, Mitch Schrenk, Brian R. Lidén, Heather R. Mount

The Watkins Johnson Wealth Management Group (Winter Haven): Jack M. Watkins Jr., Eric E. Johnson

Constellation Wealth Management (Aventura): Nick Sadowsky, Worth Boyce, Hank Boyce, Missy Fierman

Boca Raton Wealth Consulting Group (Boca Raton): John Pastorello, Meryll B. Bangsil, Jacob A. Bryant

BV Group (Boca Raton): Michael Bober, Ed Ventrice, Michael MacDonald, Alex Santos, William Marino, Sarah Ponczek

The Buetel Wealth Management Group (Boca Raton): Brian Buetel, Cameron Buetel

The Petika Wealth Management Group (Clearwater): John T. Petika Sr., John P. Petika Jr., James Petika, Steve Murray

Schaefer-Hanamura Group (Coral Gables): Stephen Schaefer, Hiromi Hanamura

Coastal Partners (Fort Lauderdale): W. Scott Parker, Sean M. Riley, Chris Pendrak, W. Scott Parker Jr.

The Garvin Financial Team (Fort Lauderdale): Chris Garvin, Mark Swenson, Jennifer Garvin, H. Glenn Garvin

1280 Financial Partners (Fort Myers): Charles I. Todd, Thomas L. Burt, Duane Ohly, Brett R. Kinzel, John T. McGee, Carol Powell

Neri, Pacciano Wealth Management (Jacksonville): Chris Neri, Kevin Pacciano

Comprehensive Financial Consultants (Jacksonville): Bucky Buchanan Jr., Joel Nichols, Zach Williams

The Beard Williams Group (Jacksonville): Franklin Beard

Bridgelane Wealth Management (Miami): Peter Zubizarreta, Randall Bodner, Manuel Coroalles, Kathleen Reilley

VPHN Wealth Partners (Miami): Melissa Van Putten-Henderson, Doris Neyra, Kelly Baker Ferrarese

Orbis International Financial Group (Miami): Federico Sanchez, Pam Segal Rhodes

Naples Northbrook Wealth Management (Naples): Terry Dean, Teri Conklin, Betsy Nelson, Doug DiGiorno, Martha Maher Naselli

The Matina Group (Naples): Joseph Matina, Christopher McKenna, Amy West, Lauren Mirman, John Rocco

The Stephens Group (Naples): Jason Stephens, Michael Lundon

Coastal Lighthouse Wealth Management (Palm Beach Gardens): Douglas Twohill, Steven Scalici, Ryan Shippy

Focus Wealth Management (Palm Beach Gardens): Trey Mahoney, Peter Foley, Jay Marvin, Philip Jordan, Justin Warzala

Sanctuary Private Wealth (Ponte Vedra Beach): Christopher Aitken, Ken Tonning, David Hanvey, Tyson Rising, Lacey Conner

Mariash Lowther Wealth Management (Sarasota): Brian Mariash, J. Barton Lowther

The Family Wealth Group (Sarasota): David Begala, Eric Dunn, Jaime Messinger, Al Caliendo

Endeavor Wealth Consultants (Tampa): Daniel Zucker, Wade Kornblith

SageView Partners (Tampa): Samantha Parker Hopkins, Jeffrey L. Hogue

Synergy Wealth Consultants (Tampa): Brian Robinson, John Posey, Trent Ulrich, Mallory Posey

Tampa Bay Private Wealth Management (Tampa): Brian K. Gray, Paul S. Dolcimascolo, John Grandizio

The Shantz Mantione Group (Vero Beach) Thomas Mantione, Andrew Shantz, Greg Merrill, Jill Faherty Lloyd

Berman Partners (West Palm Beach): Brian Lowenthal, Kristen Bissett

Damante Partners Wealth Management (West Palm Beach): Christopher J. Damante, Robert C. Damante

Hollenbaugh Rukeyser Safro Williams (West Palm Beach) David Hollenbaugh, Peter Rukeyser, Wayne Safro, Alexander Williams

Palm Beach Wealth Consulting Services (West Palm Beach): John C. Castronuovo, Robert E. DeForest

The third annual 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is comprised of over 5,300 teams that collectively manage over $7 trillion of assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

