WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $750 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $3.932 billion from $3.983 billion last year.Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $750 Mln. vs. $717 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $2.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.932 Bln vs. $3.983 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX