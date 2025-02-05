Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the "Company") is a one-bank holding company and owns 100% of OptimumBank (the "Bank"). Today the Company reported robust financial performance for the year ended, December 31, 2024. The Company achieved net income of $13.1 million, or $1.39 per basic share and $1.33 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.87 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023. This reflects significant growth in both revenue and profitability year-over-year, driven by strong increases in net interest income and noninterest income.

Key Financial Highlights:

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024, reached $34.7 million, reflecting a robust 46.3% increase from $23.7 million for the same period in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 43.1% rise in average interest-earning assets, alongside a slight improvement in net interest margin.

Net interest margin increased to 3.83%, up from 3.75% for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting effective asset utilization despite the upward pressures on funding costs associated with interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024, grew to $4.6 million, a 33.9% increase from $3.5 million in 2023, driven primarily by higher service charges and a solid increase in other noninterest income sources.

Asset and Deposit Growth:

Gross loans expanded to $804.0 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting an 18.2% increase from $680.1 million as of December 31, 2023, driven by sustained demand across our lending products.

Total deposits grew by 20.7% to $772.2 million, from $639.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Capital Position:

The Bank's Tier 1 capital to total assets ratio improved to 10.91% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 10.00% at the end of 2023, reflecting a strengthened capital base that supports continued growth.

Chairman of the Board Commentary

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and operational execution. Net income for the period increased to $13.1 million, or $1.39 per basic share and $1.33 per diluted share, a significant improvement from $6.3 million in the prior year. This remarkable growth is a testament to our commitment to generating superior returns for shareholders while enhancing our operational efficiencies and market positioning."

"Our net interest income demonstrated robust growth, rising 46.3% to $34.7 million, driven primarily by a 43.1% increase in average interest-earning assets. The enhancement in our net interest margin-up 8 basis points to 3.83% from 3.75% year over year-reflects our effective management of asset yields despite the upward pressures on funding costs associated with interest-bearing deposits."

"Noninterest income also showed strong growth, increasing 33.9% to $4.6 million from $3.5 million last year. This growth was primarily driven by higher service charges and a solid uptick in other noninterest income sources, reflecting the increasing diversification of our revenue base. Concurrently, we experienced a 32.7% rise in noninterest expenses to $19.5 million, mainly due to strategic investments in talent, technology, and infrastructure. These investments-focused on scaling our SBA department and enhancing treasury management capabilities-are expected to generate long-term revenue accretion, positioning us for the future."

"From an asset perspective, our gross loans expanded to $804 million, reflecting an 18.2% increase from $680.1 million in 2023, driven by sustained demand across our lending products. Our deposit base grew by 20.7% to $772.2 million, with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing by 8.7%. This balanced growth in both loan and deposit portfolios reflect our continued ability to attract and retain high-quality relationships."

"Looking forward, we remain confident in our ability to capitalize on the current momentum, with a strategic focus on disciplined lending, expense optimization, and innovative product offerings. Earlier this year, we successfully completed an At-the-Market offering of common stock, raising more than $10 million to further strengthen our capital position. We are committed to leveraging our capital, operational efficiency, and market position to continue driving superior returns for our shareholders and stakeholders alike."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



% Change

Average interest-earning assets $ 905,036

$ 632,390



43.1%

Net interest income $ 34,690

$ 23,713



46.3%

Net interest margin

3.83%



3.75%



8 bps



Net interest income for the year ended 2024 was $34.69 million, reflecting a 46.3% increase from $23.71 million in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 43.1% increase in average interest-earning assets from the prior year, contributing significantly to the rise in net interest income. The net interest margin improved to 3.83% from 3.75%, up by eight basis points, demonstrating effective asset utilization and growth despite increased interest-bearing deposit costs.

Noninterest Income

Year Ended December 31

(Dollars in thousands)





Year Ended

December 31, 2024



Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Service charges and fees $ 3,780

$ 3,329

Other $ 843

$ 123

Total noninterest income $ 4,623

$ 3,452



Noninterest income for the year ended 2024 was $4.623 million, a 33.9% increase from $3.45 million in year ended 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher service charges and fees, which rose to $3.78 million from $3.33 million in 2023. Additionally, there was a significant increase in other noninterest income, which includes loan prepayments, which grew to $843,000 from $123,000 in 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Year Ended December 31

(Dollars in thousands)





Year Ended

December 31, 2024



Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,103

$ 8,261

Professional fees $ 1,073

$ 729

Occupancy and equipment $ 884

$ 773

Data processing $ 2,273

$ 1,699

Regulatory assessment $ 799

$ 550

Litigation Settlement

-

$ 375

Other $ 3,328

$ 2,274

Total noninterest expenses $ 19,460

$ 14,661



Noninterest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaled $19.46 million, a 32.7% increase from $14.66 million in 2023. This increase reflects strategic investments to support the Company's expansion and operational growth.

A significant portion of the increase was driven by salaries and employee benefits, which rose to $11.10 million from $8.26 million, reflecting the bank's commitment to strengthening its workforce to support expanding service offerings.

Data processing expenses grew from $1.70 million to $2.27 million, due to investments in advanced treasury management software. This technology enhances our ability to serve current clients and attract new business, generating additional fee income as we expand our treasury management capabilities.

Further contributing to the rise in expenses were regulatory assessments, which increased from $550,000 to $799,000, and professional fees, which rose to $1.07 million from $729,000. These increases reflect heightened compliance efforts, and the specialized expertise required to scale our services.

Additionally, occupancy and equipment expenses increased from $773,000 to $884,000, while other noninterest expenses rose from $2.27 million to $3.33 million.

These investments in talent, technology, and compliance are part of our long-term strategy to position the Company for sustainable growth, allowing us to serve a broader client base while advancing past our goal of becoming a $1 billion institution.

Loans and Credit Quality

(Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



% Change

Gross Loans $ 804,240

$ 680,071



18.2%

Less: Net Deferred Loan Fees and Costs $ (595 ) $ (1,294 )

(54)%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses $ (8,660 ) $ (7,683 )

12.7%

Loans, Net $ 794,985

$ 671,094



18.5%



Change in Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Type

Beginning Balance



Credit Loss Expense (Income)



Charge-offs



Recoveries



Ending Balance

Year Ended December 31, 2024























$ 8,660

Residential Real Estate $ 1,020

$ 94

$ -

$ -

$ 1,114

Multi-Family Real Estate $ 1,041

$ (255 ) $ -

$ -

$ 786

Commercial Real Estate $ 3,793

$ (1,088 ) $ -

$ -

$ 2,705

Land and Construction $ 1,019

$ 996

$ -

$ -

$ 2,015

Commercial $ 281

$ 1,411

$ (17 ) $ -

$ 1,675

Consumer $ 529

$ 1,214

$ (1,760 ) $ 382

$ 365



Loan Type

Beginning Balance



ACL adoption of Topic 326



Credit Loss Expense (Income)



Charge-offs



Recoveries



Ending Balance

Year Ended December 31, 2023





























$ 7,683

Residential Real Estate $ 768

$ 33

$ 219

$ -

$ -

$ 1,020

Multi-Family Real Estate $ 748

$ 327

$ (34 ) $ -

$ -

$ 1,041

Commercial Real Estate $ 3,262

$ (367 ) $ 898

$ -

$ -

$ 3,793

Land and Construction $ 173

$ 278

$ 568

$ -

$ -

$ 1,019

Commercial $ 277

$ (262 ) $ 250

$ (71 ) $ 87

$ 281

Consumer $ 565

$ 209

$ 1,858

$ (2,371 ) $ 268

$ 529



Year Ended December 31

(Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



% Change

December 31, 2023

Allowance for Credit Losses $ 8,660

$ 7,683



12.7%



As of December 31, 2024, gross loans reached $804.2 million, a significant increase of 18.2% from $680.1 million at the end of December 2023. After accounting for net deferred loan fees and costs, which decreased by 54.0% to $(595,000), and an increase of 12.7% in the allowance for credit losses, total net loans amounted to $795.0 million, reflecting an 18.5% rise from $671.1 million at the close of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses at the end of December 2024 stands at $8.66 million, up 12.7% from $7.68 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase reflects a combination of credit loss expense adjustments and recoveries across different loan categories. The breakdown of the allowance for credit losses reveals the following key changes for the year ended December 31, 2024:

Residential Real Estate: Increased to $1.11 million from $1.02 million, reflecting additional allowances following a credit loss expense of $94,000.

Increased to $1.11 million from $1.02 million, reflecting additional allowances following a credit loss expense of $94,000. Multi-Family Real Estate: Decreased to $786,000 from $1.04 million, primarily due to a $(255,000) credit recovery.

Decreased to $786,000 from $1.04 million, primarily due to a $(255,000) credit recovery. Commercial Real Estate: Declined to $2.71 million from $3.79 million, driven by a $(1.09) million credit recovery.

Declined to $2.71 million from $3.79 million, driven by a $(1.09) million credit recovery. Land and Construction: Increased to $2.02 million from $1.02 million, reflecting a credit loss expense of $996,000.

Increased to $2.02 million from $1.02 million, reflecting a credit loss expense of $996,000. Commercial Loans: Increased to $1.68 million from $281,000, after a credit loss expense of $1.41 million and charge-offs of $17,000.

Increased to $1.68 million from $281,000, after a credit loss expense of $1.41 million and charge-offs of $17,000. Consumer Loans: Declined to $365,000 from $529,000, as charge-offs of $1.76 million were partially offset by recoveries of $382,000 and a credit loss expense of $1.21 million.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses stands at 1.08% of total loans and covers 115% of nonperforming loans, which totaled $7.5 million. This strong coverage underscores the Company's commitment to prudent risk management and credit quality oversight, ensuring it remains well-positioned to manage potential risks as it continues its strong growth trajectory.

Deposits

Deposits Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



% Change December 31, 2024

vs. December 31, 2023

Total Deposits $ 772,195

$ 639,581



20.7%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 211,900

$ 194,892



8.7%

Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits $ 278,355

$ 322,932



-13.8%

Time deposits $ 281,940

$ 121,757



131.2%



Deposits Summary

Year Ended December 31

(Dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



% Change December 31, 2024

vs. December 31, 2023

Net Increase in Deposits

$

132,614

$ 131,682



.71%



Interest Rates on Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)





Year Ended

December 31, 2024



Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Interest-bearing Deposits:











Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits averages $ 322,507

$ 189,286

Interest Expense on Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits $ 9,910

$ 4,315

Time Deposits averages $ 248,676

$ 185,727

Interest Expense on Time Deposits $ 13,053

$ 7,284



Deposit Composition

(Percentage of Total Deposits)





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

27.6%



28.9%

Noninterest Deposits to Total Deposits

27.4%



30.5%



Total deposits reached $772.2 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a 20.7% increase from $639.6 million on December 31, 2023. This growth was driven by an 8.7% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which rose to $211.9 million from $194.9 million. However, savings, NOW, and money-market deposits declined 13.8% to $278.4 million, compared to $322.9 million at the end of the previous year. The net increase in deposits for the year totaled $132.6 million, slightly above the $131.7 million increase recorded in 2023. Uninsured deposits accounted for 27.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, down from 28.9% at the end of 2023, while noninterest deposits made up 27.4%, compared to 30.5% in the prior year.

Capital Requirements to be Well Capitalized

(Dollars in thousands)



Actual

To Be Well Capitalized Under Prompt Corrective Action Regulations (CBLR Framework)





Amount



%



Amount



%

As of December 31, 2024:























Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets $ 107,112



10.91%

$ 88,381



9.00%



















As of December 31, 2023:















Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets $ 74,999



10.00%

$ 67,499



9.00%



As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $107.1 million, representing a Tier 1 capital to total assets ratio of 10.91%. This marks an increase from $75.0 million and a ratio of 10.00% as of December 31, 2023. Tier 1 capital is more than $18.7 million dollars greater than is required to meet the CBLR Framework.

Select Financial Data

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets:











Cash and due from banks $ 13,982

$ 14,009

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

79,648



62,654

Total cash and cash equivalents

93,630



76,663

Debt securities available for sale

22,773



24,355

Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $247 and $326)

281



360

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,660 and $7,683

794,985



671,094

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,929



3,354

Premises and equipment, net

2,062



1,375

Right-of-use lease assets

2,679



2,161

Accrued interest receivable

3,348



2,474

Deferred tax asset

3,001



2,903

Other assets

7,245



6,515











Total assets $ 932,933

$ 791,254

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

















Liabilities:







Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 211,900

$ 194,892

Savings, NOW and money-market deposits

278,355



322,932

Time deposits

281,940



121,757











Total deposits

772,195



639,581











Federal Home Loan Bank advances

50,000



62,000

Federal Reserve Bank advances

-



13,600

Operating lease liabilities

2,774



2,248

Other liabilities

4,780



3,818











Total liabilities

829,749



721,247











Commitments and contingencies (Notes 8 and 14)







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, no par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized:

-



-

Series A Preferred, no par value, no shares issued and outstanding

-



-

Series B Convertible Preferred, no par value, 1,520 shares authorized, 1,360 shares issued and outstanding

-



-

Series C Convertible Preferred, no par value, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 525,641 and 0 shares issued and outstanding

-



-

Common stock, $.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 11,636,092 and 7,250,219 shares issued and outstanding

116



72

Additional paid-in capital

111,485



91,221

Accumulated deficit

(2,847 )

(15,971 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,570 )

(5,315 )









Total stockholders' equity

103,184



70,007

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 932,933

$ 791,254



Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



Interest income:











Loans $ 52,051

$ 31,759

Debt securities

652



686

Other

6,926



3335











Total interest income

59,629



35,780











Interest expense:







Deposits

22,963



11,599

Borrowings

1,976



468











Total interest expense

24,939



12,067











Net interest income

34,690



23,713











Credit loss expense

2,222



4,047











Net interest income after credit loss expense

32,468



19,666











Noninterest income:







Service charges and fees

3,780



3,329

Other

843



123











Total noninterest income

4,623



3,452











Noninterest expenses:







Salaries and employee benefits

11,103



8,261

Professional fees

1,073



729

Occupancy and equipment

884



773

Data processing

2,273



1699

Regulatory assessment

799



550

Litigation Settlement

-



375

Other

3,328



2,274











Total noninterest expenses

19,460



14,661











Net earnings before income taxes

17,631



8,457











Income tax expense

4,507



2,174











Net earnings $ 13,124

$ 6,283











Net earnings per share - Basic $ 1.39

$ 0.87

Net earnings per share - Diluted

1.33



0.87



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,





2024



2023

Net earnings $ 13,124

$ 6,283











Other comprehensive Income (loss):







Change in unrealized loss on debt securities:







Unrealized (loss) gain arising during the year

(367 )

680

Amortization of unrealized loss on debt securities transferred to held-to-maturity

2



5











Other comprehensive (loss) Income before income taxes

(365 )

685











Deferred income taxes

110



(174 )









Total other comprehensive (loss) Income

(255 )

511











Comprehensive income $ 12,869

$ 6,794



