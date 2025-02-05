LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg rose for the second straight month in January to the highest level in six months, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.0 percent increase in December.Further, this was the highest inflation since July 2024, when prices had risen 2.0 percent.Prices for housing and utilities rebounded sharply by 5.53 percent annually in January amid a 24.3 percent surge in electricity costs, and the price growth in transportation accelerated to 1.55 percent from 0.95 percent. Clothing and footwear prices grew only 0.6 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent after a 0.1 percent gain a month ago. The monthly increase was driven by a 43.9 percent jump in electricity prices.'This rebound is mainly due to the partial lifting of the tariff shield at the beginning of 2025, corresponding to an increase of 24.6 percent compared with September 2022, the reference date for the introduction of the tariff shield,' the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX