Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, today introduces SmartFocus, its latest AI-powered feature that improves hybrid meeting experiences. SmartFocus uses laptop cameras present in the meeting room to bridge the distance between remote and in-room participants. Depending on room interactions, SmartFocus applies smart switching between the room camera and the speakers' laptop and brings automatic audio optimization.

SmartFocus is the newest innovation within Smart Meeting Flows, a set of smart, intent-based features for meeting participants. ClickShare expands its value to remote user experiences with the new AI-powered feature that ensures everyone feels equally involved in hybrid meetings. By benefiting from the presence of laptop cameras in the room, remote participants get a clear and relevant view of the room dynamics without bringing extra hardware into the meeting space.

ClickShare smartly selects the most appropriate view for remote participants by switching between the room camera and the speakers' laptop cameras. Based on the flow of the conversation, remote users experience a seamless transition, from a broad room view to a focused view of the on-site participants. This allows remote attendees to capture every detail of the room dynamics, including facial expressions and body language.

What's more, ClickShare leverages room peripherals to deliver superior audio quality, ensuring remote participants enjoy clear sound without relying on a single laptop or manual adjustments. This audio optimization also ensures the video conferencing platform highlights the active speakers, making it easy to identify them, while the meeting recap is accurate for seamless follow-up.

"Since its launch, ClickShare has set a new standard for an excellent user experience and meeting equity in the meeting room," said Oliver Van Camp, Product Director Meeting Experience at Barco. "With SmartFocus, we now expand ClickShare's unique experiences to remote participants in hybrid meetings. Our continuous drive for innovation explores new possibilities that AI-features like SmartFocus can bring into BYOD spaces."

