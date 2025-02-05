Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Updates its Ongoing Human Study GLP-1-H24-4

Registered Phase-1b 12-week study investigating safety, diabetes control, and weight loss

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to provide progress updates on its Phase 1b, 12-week chronic study GLP-1-H24-4 (the "Study") underway in Australia.

Lexaria has completed its submission to the human research ethics committee ("HREC") for its planned addition of Study Arm 5 to evaluate performance of its DehydraTECH-tirzepatide formulation, pursuant to the positive findings it previously achieved and released for Human Pilot Study #3 (GLP-1-H24-3).

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that it has received HREC approval for all 4 of the original arms for all clinical sites participating in the Study. Lexaria had previously reported it had received HREC approval for the lead clinical site, and that it also had completed all clinical test article manufacturing.

"Lexaria thanks its regulatory and clinical team for their efforts to complete these milestones," said John Docherty, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "We are especially excited about the prospect of adding the 5th Arm to this Study following the results of our Human Pilot Study #3 which not only showed comparability in terms of both blood glucose reduction and increased levels of insulin but also a significant reduction in adverse events related to the oral administration of Eli Lilly's Zepbound®, once processed with our proprietary DehydraTECH technology."

About The Study

The Study is underway with 20 overweight, obese, pre- or type 2 diabetic patients for each of Study Arms 1-4, with Study Arm 5 to test DehydraTECH-processed pure tirzepatide. The 5th Arm is in the process of being added because of the previously announced positive results from Lexaria's separate study Human Pilot Study #3. All drugs will be administered daily by oral tablet or capsule - there are no drug injections involved in this Study as Lexaria is promoting a change in the standard of care away from injections and instead embracing oral DehydraTECH delivery.

Arm 1 of the Study is utilizing a proprietary, patented DehydraTECH-CBD formulation. Our 2022 diabetes animal study DIAB-A22-1, utilizing DehydraTECH-CBD evidenced weight loss of 7% and reduced blood glucose levels of 19.9%+/-7% (p<0.05) during a multi-week rodent study without the addition of any GLP-1 drugs. Lexaria is looking forward to discovering in humans whether DehydraTECH-CBD studied alone, or together with DehydraTECH-semaglutide as is being explored in Arm 2, might offer some benefit of improved weight loss and/or reduced side effects as compared to Rybelsus® alone.

Arms 2 and 3 of the Study are using DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide and will be compared to Study Arm 4 which will use Rybelsus® tablets (semaglutide) that contains Novo Nordisk's® proprietary salcoprozate sodium ("SNAC") technology. It is a world-first that pure semaglutide processed with DehydraTECH technology without SNAC will be compared directly to SNAC-enabled Rybelsus® in a multiple week human study.

In its first-ever GLP-1 study in humans reported in January 2024, Lexaria discovered that DehydraTECH processing of Rybelsus®-branded semaglutide, after a single dose, improved blood sugar control and reached higher levels of semaglutide measured in blood, than did Rybelsus® alone. Also, in rodent study work reported in October 2024, Lexaria was pleased to see comparable performance of DehydraTECH-semaglutide without SNAC to DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus® formulations including SNAC; which Lexaria previously reported may be due to DehydraTECH preserving similar molecular properties in the gut for ingested semaglutide which has been shown to be integral to SNAC-enabled semaglutide gut absorption.

Lexaria has several important objectives for this Study:

Is DehydraTECH processed: CBD, semaglutide, and/or tirzepatide safe over the Study duration in the Study population?

Does DehydraTECH-(pure) semaglutide outperform Rybelsus®-semaglutide with its proprietary SNAC technology in measures of blood sugar control or weight loss?

Does DehydraTECH processing enhance real world outcomes such as weight loss and blood sugar control over the Study duration?

Does DehydraTECH processing of pure semaglutide evidence reduced side effects during daily dosing for 12 weeks, as DehydraTECH processing of Rybelsus® seemed to achieve in a prior human study utilizing one single daily dose?

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

