OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Wednesday announced that it has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with the United Steelworkers, covering clerical and intermodal employees across Canada.CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel expressed satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting it as the company's third tentative labor deal in Canada this year.Details of the agreement remain confidential and will only be disclosed after the ratification process is complete.CP is currently trading pre-market at $77.40, up 0.36 percent or $0.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX