ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), a B2B streaming platform enabling brands, media and companies to create, design and animate their own themed video channels and stream their video contents, today announces the closing of the transfer of its commercial contracts to Digital Virgo, a specialist in mobile payment and monetization solutions, following the receipt of necessary approvals and the waiver of conditions precedent.

As a reminder, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding on January 13, 20251 for the sale of three commercial contracts in France and the divestment of the German subsidiary, which holds four additional commercial contracts outside of France. These contracts accounted for 85% of Alchimie's annual revenue over the past two fiscal years.

This disposal completes the Company's strategy of discontinuing its historical activities initiated in 2022 and enables it to streamline its organization and financial resources.

The transferred contracts covered are historical DCB (Direct Carrier Billing) digital services agreements between Alchimie and telecom operators, including only the subscriber bases associated with each of these contracts. However, these activities have experienced an annual revenue decline of around 30% due to ongoing subscriber base attrition, an erosion observed for several years that led Alchimie to rethink its business model in order to leverage its technological assets and expertise in video-on-demand channel creation.

Following this disposal, Alchimie retains full ownership of its content, platform and all technological assets.

In the coming months, Alchimie will concentrate its efforts on the creation of video-on-demand channels, with emphasis on accelerating the deployment of videowall, the VOD platform, already adopted by numerous partners, as well as expanding the editorialization of channels.

Next financial release: full-year 2024 results, on April 24, 2025 after market close.

About Digital Virgo

Digital Virgo Group is a key partner of Telecom Operators worldwide, specializing in mobile payment solutions monetization strategies. Its solutions include a robust payment management platform and a portfolio of monetization services across verticals including Entertainment, Media Interactivity, Digital Ticketing and Donations, allowing users to make payments directly though their Carrier Billing.?

Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Digital Virgo has built a global operational network and now operates in over 50 countries. With revenue per year exceeding €400 million, Digital Virgo relies on more than 800 experts to provide effective local support to its telecom operator and merchant partners

For further information: www.digitalvirgo.com

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media, and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video contents from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

1 "Alchimie announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of commercial contracts to Digital Virgo, January 13, 2025

