ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), a B2B streaming platform enabling brands, media and companies to create, design and animate their own themed video channels and stream their video contents, today announces that its majority shareholder, HLD, has granted the Company waiver of the entire outstanding shareholder loan (principal and interest), amounting to approximately €7 million as of March 31, 2025, with a financial recovery clause.

Under the terms of this clause, Alchimie will pay HLD €500k in the event of any form of shareholder distribution by Alchimie or a change of control of Alchimie1 by a third party, should either of these events occur within three (3) years following the debt waiver.

This waiver is necessary to enable Alchimie to continue its operations (including the expansion of its SaaS video platform Videowall) and explore its strategic options.

Next financial release: full-year 2024 results, on April 24, 2025 after market close.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media, and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video contents from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

1 Pursuant to Article L. 233-3, I, of the Commercial Code

