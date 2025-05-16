Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible)

As indicated in the press release dated April 24, the Company's performance recorded since the beginning of fiscal year 2025 as well as the forecasted results for the remainder of the year have deteriorated and fallen short of expectations. This situation is notably due to the termination of a significant contract with one of its main clients and the absence of any new contracts from that date.

Despite the measures implemented by Alchimie to remedy the situation since the beginning of the year (the sale of its historical contracts to Digital Virgo, the grant of a waiver of shareholder loan receivables of approximately €7 million, and the efforts undertaken to rethink its cost structure), and taking into account the Company's commercial situation which has worsened, the sustainability of the Company's business activities is to date compromised.

Prospects of a sale or backing of all or part of the Company's activities have significantly diminished, as discussions initiated with third parties to that end have, to this date, not succeeded, despite the sustained efforts of the Company and its management in this regard. Discussions with a potential buyer are still ongoing.

However, given the current state of negotiations and the actual and forecast results for 2025, the Company cannot guarantee the success of these efforts and is therefore compelled to initiate a collective redundancy procedure for its 26 employees.

In this regard, a Social and Economic Committee (CSE) meeting has been scheduled for May 21, 2025, to present the collective redundancy plan for economic reasons in accordance with applicable regulations.

Furthermore, the Company's Board of Directors has decided to submit to the next General Meeting, which will be convened on June 27, 2025, a resolution concerning the Company's dissolution.

Alchimie will use its cash position to meet its commitments towards partners, clients and employees. It must be noted that no distribution of liquidation surplus to shareholders is planned.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media, and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video content from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

