Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible)

The shareholders' Combined General Meeting of Alchimie (the "Company"), held on June 27, 2025 (the "General Meeting"), approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, including the resolution relating to the early dissolution of the Company and the designation of the registered office of the liquidation process (25th resolution).

In this framework, the functions of Alchimie's executive officers, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Board members, have ended. The Company is now represented and managed by the Company 31 Conseil, represented by Mrs. Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, as court-appointed liquidator, in charge of conducting the liquidation proceedings. The registered office of the liquidation is set at the Company's headquarters.

This decision follows, as indicated in the press releases dated May 161 and June 162, 2025, the failure of discussions initiated with potential candidates regarding the sale or backing of all or part of the Company's activities, the sharp deterioration of its business activity since the beginning of the year, and prior validation of the ongoing collective redundancy procedure.

Furthermore, in line with the press release dated June 16, 2025, the alternative resolution proposed by a shareholder, which suggested repositioning the Company's operations towards a "Treasury Company holding crypto assets", was rejected by the General Meeting.

As previously announced, trading of ALCHIMIE shares was suspended as of the opening of the trading session on June 27, 2025. In this context, the suspension will remain in effect until the delisting of the shares and completion of the Company's liquidation.

The Company will conduct the liquidation in compliance with its legal and contractual obligations toward its partners, employees and creditors. It must be noted that it is not expected that any liquidation surplus will be distributed to shareholders.

____________________ 1 "Alchimie initiates a collective redundancy procedure for economic reasons and will propose to shareholders to vote on its General Meeting" 2 Press release only available in French relating to the General Meeting: recommendation of the Board of Directors: Assemblée générale: recommandation du Conseil d'Administration

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630529986/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie Company under liquidation

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra

Chief Executive Officer

investors@alchimie.com



NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Aurélie Manavarere

Investors relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98