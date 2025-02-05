Lleida.net to strengthen operations in Europe and Latin America and review its subsidiary structure

Madrid, February 5th-Lleida.net CEO Sisco Sapena announced today in a call with investors that the company will study the restructuring of subsidiaries "that do not have a clear future in the medium term."

Sapena stressed that the company "will continue to focus on growth in Europe and Latin America, the markets where we can grow organically and significantly."

Following yesterday's presentation of the 2024 company results, in which Lleida.net increased its turnover by 16% and closed with 3.26 million EBITDA, Sapena held an open meeting today with some thirty of the company's shareholders to explain the last few financial years.

Sapena, who founded the company in 1995, explained that "our objective is to maintain sustainable growth. We do not focus on volume at any price but profitability and generating value for shareholders."

He also explained that he had invested nearly two million euros in recent years to acquire shares in Lleida.net personally.

The company announced sales of 2.56 million euros in 2024, or 16% more than the previous year.

In the 12 months of the previous year, the company had a turnover of 19.05 million euros, or 2.56 million more than last year.

Similarly, in 2024, the company recorded an EBITDA of 3.26 million in profit for the year, compared to the 84,000 euros it saw in 2023.

Profit before tax increased by 131%, with more than 3.56 million euros growth in 2024.This year, Lleida.net earned 840,000 euros, recovering from the previous year's losses of 2.72 million.

The company's current debt position is 8.44 million euros, 2.4 million euros less than at the end of 2023.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in registered electronic notification, contracting, and signatures and is considered one of the industry leaders.

It is listed on the Madrid, Paris, New York, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

