Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2025 17:00 Uhr
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: SGM Results Notification

Finanznachrichten News

February 5, 2025

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 5 February 2025 at 09:00 (local time), at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders resolved that the Company's Share Premium account shall be reduced from US$446,358,298 to US$nil by the transfer of US$446,358,298 of the Share Premium account to the Company's Contributed Surplus account with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


