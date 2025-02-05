DJ BILENDI: The latest version of Bilendi Discuss fully automates market research studies from initial objective to final report using AI

BILENDI BILENDI: The latest version of Bilendi Discuss fully automates market research studies from initial objective to final report using AI 05-Feb-2025 / 18:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The latest version of Bilendi Discuss fully automates market research studies from initial objective to final report using AI -- AI-powered research assistant "BARI" supports qualitative projects now from A-Z -- Comprehensive Research Support: Crafting Discussion Guides, Discussion Moderating, Delivering Cohesive Analyses, and Impactful Reporting Paris, February 5th, 2025 - Bilendi has introduced a new feature to BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), the AI-powered research assistant, seamlessly integrated into the qualitative research platform, Bilendi Discuss. With this enhancement, the platform now offers full best-in-class AI support, covering every stage of the research process from start to finish. BARI, a true end-to-end AI research assistant: How does it work? With the addition of BARI's new AI-reporting feature, Bilendi Discuss becomes a true end-to-end AI-powered solution, supporting researchers with: -- Creating and scripting complete discussion guides -- A Multilingual moderation: 24/7 with equal-to-human skills -- Automated Coding -- Translations -- Audio/video transcriptions -- Sentiment analysis -- Summaries and analysis including supportive verbatims -- Final reports and impactful presentations Researchers can review, modify, or validate BARI's propositions at every stage, ensuring full transparency and seamless collaboration. New Feature: BARI Delivers Final Reports and Impactful Presentations BARI now takes research to the next level by generating comprehensive, professional reports and impactful slide presentations at the end of every project. These reports go far beyond simple summaries - they include detailed hypotheses to interpret participant responses and in-depth analyses of subgroup differences, offering actionable insights. Each report is enriched with an executive summary, background information on the research design, supportive verbatim quotes, and visually engaging charts. Delivered in a fully customised and ready-to-share design, BARI ensures researchers can present their findings with confidence and clarity. Bilendi Discuss: A Cutting-Edge, Qualitative Research Platform with Intuitive Design and Integrated AI Bilendi Discuss offers a multilingual, user-friendly platform ensuring a smooth user experience for both researchers and participants. Researchers can seamlessly conduct projects through social messaging apps like WhatsApp or via a web portal that mirrors the familiar user experience of social networks. The platform's intuitive back office enables researchers to set up projects in just minutes. Flexible conversation formats support both one-on-one and group discussions, accommodating a mix of quantitative and qualitative questions. Whether working with small or large sample sizes, researchers can gather diverse response types - including text, audio, video, and images - which are effortlessly analysed by BARI. During the whole research process, BARI acts as an ideal research assistant, enabling researchers to conduct their projects more efficiently and effectively. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence has become a fully competent research assistant, able to manage the project alone from start to finish. I am incredibly proud of our teams for creating the most advanced platform available on the market and deeply grateful to our clients for their invaluable input and feedback throughout its development. This collaboration has been key to ensuring BARI meets the real needs of researchers and delivers exceptional value." Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading) About Bilendi Bilendi is a leader in Europe and Latin America in technologies, data, and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions. With a team of over 680 people, Bilendi is present in 21 countries across Europe, North America, and South America. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 36 countries across Europe, North America, and Latin America. In 2024, Bilendi announced the acquisition of Tandemz (a specialist in UX tester recruitment) and Netquest (a leader in technologies and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America), bringing the Group's aggregated revenue for 2024 to over EUR90 million with an EBITDA margin exceeding 22%. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - "Innovative company" status from BPI France. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: +331 56 88 11 10 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: The latest version of Bilendi Discuss fully automates market research studies from initial objective to final report using AI

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2081949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2081949 05-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081949&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 12:49 ET (17:49 GMT)