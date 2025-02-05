Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Transition to Advanced Materials and Technology

This strategic transition positions the Company as a key player in delivering sustainable, high performance materials for the green energy revolution.

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian critical minerals resource company, is pleased to announce a corporate update and its strategic transformation into an advanced materials and technology company. Building on more than fifteen (15) years of development, Focus is leveraging its Lac Knife high-grade crystalline flake graphite project located near Fermont, Québec, to supply high-purity carbon materials for cutting-edge industrial applications, energy storage, and the electric vehicle ("EV") revolution.

Lac Knife: Advancing Toward Production

Following the completion of its Feasibility Study announced on April 19th, 2023, available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on Focus' website (www.focusgraphite.com), Focus is making significant strides in the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process. Now in its third round of regulatory review, the Company has streamlined the remaining studies required to address outstanding questions. With permitting well underway, the Lac Knife project is positioned to become a North American supplier of high-purity flake graphite, with the goal of supporting the burgeoning demand for critical industries such as electric vehicles ("EVs"), renewable energy storage, military and advanced manufacturing.

Breakthrough in Spheroidized Graphite for Next-Gen Batteries

Focus has successfully developed and tested its proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology, engineered to enhance lithium-ion battery performance. Initial coin cell tests have demonstrated significant improvements in energy capacity and power output compared to conventional battery anode materials.1 The next phase involves testing the technology in pouch cells through a third-party battery company to validate its scalability and performance in larger battery systems under real-world commercial conditions. Upon successful validation, Focus Graphite plans to commercialize this breakthrough technology through licensing agreements, positioning itself as a key supplier in the high-performance battery materials market.

1 Patent Pending 3860-118US / 18/278,659 / 3860-119CAN 3,209,696 / 3860-119EP 227586669.0

Expanding Applications with Proven Materials

Extensive testing of Lac Knife graphite has shown superior performance in battery applications compared to synthetic alternatives. To further align with industry needs, the Company is updating and expanding its Certificates of Analysis ("COAs") across various mesh sizes. This initiative will enable immediate collaboration opportunities with industry partners and broaden the commercial potential of Lac Knife graphite across diverse markets.

Sustainable Graphite Processing for a Greener Future

Focus is committed to environmental leadership and is leading the way in environmentally friendly processing. The Company's proprietary green purification process eliminates harmful chemicals while achieving high-purity graphite production. The Company's eco-friendly approach minimizes environmental impact and aligns with global sustainability initiatives, ensuring a responsible and ethical supply of critical materials.

Tétépisca: Unlocking its Potential

The Tétépisca project is an emerging graphite deposits, with extensive drilling completed to date - 74 holes totalling 14,900.5 meters, including 27 definition holes drilled along the deposit's strike. This comprehensive dataset will be the foundation for an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected later this year.

Beyond resource expansion, the Company is prioritizing material characterization and processing to unlock Tétépisca's full potential. Studies are underway to determine flake size distribution, purity levels, and optimal metallurgical processes. These studies will determine the potential of the material for use in energy storage, military, and electric vehicle ("EV") batteries.

Processing will play a pivotal role in realizing Tétépisca's commercial viability. The ability to refine the graphite to meet stringent industry specifications-whether for purity, mesh size, or specialized applications-will determine its competitiveness in the market.

By advancing material characterization and refining processing methodologies, Focus is taking decisive steps to maximize the value of Tétépisca. This initiative aims to strengthen the Company's position as a supplier in the critical minerals supply chain, has the potential to foster long-term partnerships with industry leaders, and supports Focus' vision of becoming a frontrunner in the rapidly growing graphite sector.

Strategic Advantage: Securing National and Industrial Supply Chains

As governments and industries work to secure domestic sources of critical minerals, Focus Graphite is well-positioned to meet the growing demand. With graphite designated as a strategic material for national security and energy transition, the Company's Lac Knife and Tétépisca project offer a reliable, domestic source of high purity graphite. This strategic alignment supports the North American supply chain security, defense priorities, and the transition to green energy.

A Vision for the Future

With a feasibility in hand, Focus is needs to actively pursue off-take agreements and strategic partnerships," commented Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "Our material has been extensively tested so we have turned our attention to qualifying end-user applications to meet the growing demand across industries. Additionally, our proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology has demonstrated significant potential to enhance battery performance, as shown in our successful coin tests. We are excited about the future, with two high-quality projects, environmentally friendly processing techniques, and innovative battery anode technology. While market conditions have been challenging, North America's push to onshore critical mineral supply and reduce dependence on foreign sources presents a significant opportunity - one that we are ready to seize."

This strategic transition positions Focus Graphite as a player in delivering sustainable, high-performance materials for the green energy revolution.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced materials company developing sustainable mining and technology innovations. At the heart of our operations is the Lac Knife flake graphite deposit, known for its high purity and grade-ideal for applications in the military, defense, and green energy revolutions. Currently advancing through Canada's mine permitting process, Focus Graphite is on the verge of transforming this resource into a cornerstone for critical mineral supply.

Our proprietary, environmentally sustainable processing technologies ensure a green, chemical-free pathway from mine to market. The Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite patent technology is aimed at improving battery performance. We specialize in producing advanced, high-purity graphite materials tailored for diverse industries, including EV batteries, military applications, and high-tech manufacturing.

Focus Graphite's commitment extends beyond resource extraction-we are actively building partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies to accelerate the commercialization of advanced materials and technologies derived from our flagship project. As a proud Canadian company, we are dedicated to contributing to North America's secure and sustainable critical minerals supply chain.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit https://focusgraphite.com/

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

613-612-6060

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's plans to advance its Lac Knife and Tétépisca projects through permitting, resource development, and commercialization efforts; the anticipated completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Tétépisca; the potential for Lac Knife to become a key supplier of high-purity flake graphite; the Company's ability to secure off-take agreements and strategic partnerships; the anticipated performance and scalability of the Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology; the expected benefits of its environmentally friendly purification process; and the Company's positioning as a key player in securing North American critical mineral supply chains.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals on anticipated timelines, the successful execution of exploration and development programs, the viability and scalability of its proprietary graphite processing technologies, the ability to attract commercial partners, and the continuation of favorable market conditions for graphite demand in energy storage, electric vehicles, and other advanced industrial applications.

Although forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to permitting and regulatory approvals; delays or challenges in the exploration, development, or commercialization of the Company's projects and technologies; changes in graphite market demand and pricing; technological and operational challenges in scaling up proprietary processing technologies; financing risks; and the general risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX have not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

