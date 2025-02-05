Argent BioPharma Ltd.: Argent BioPharma: A Hidden Gem traded Under $12M--Edison Group Report Assigned a $327M Valuation to Its Breakthrough Epilepsy Treatment

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent BioPharma (ASX: RGT) (OTCQB: RGTLF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company brings hope to epilepsy patients.

For thousands of patients with refractory epilepsy-commonly referred to as drug-resistant epilepsy-the search for effective treatment often feels like navigating an endless maze. These individuals, about 30% of the epilepsy community, live with seizures that persist despite conventional therapies. Now, a groundbreaking solution, CannEpil®, is offering hope.

Developed by Argent BioPharma Limited, CannEpil® is an oral mucosal solution with a high-CBD, low-THC formulation. It is designed to reduce seizure frequency and severity while minimizing psychoactive effects. After years of clinical development, CannEpil® is making waves in the UK as part of a movement to transform severe epilepsy treatment.

This breakthrough follows GW Pharmaceuticals' $7.2 billion acquisition, highlighting the potential of cannabis-based epilepsy treatments. Argent BioPharma's CannEpil® is poised to follow a similar trajectory, offering a novel solution for drug-resistant epilepsy patients worldwide.

A Milestone for UK Patients

The journey of CannEpil® in the UK has been historic. In collaboration with the I AM Billy Foundation-named after Billy Caldwell, a young boy whose severe epilepsy sparked a national conversation about medical cannabis-the first UK patient has received CannEpil® under the NHS's Refractory Epilepsy Specialist Clinical Advisory Service (RESCAS).

The inclusion of CannEpil® in the UK's Named Patient Request system is a game-changer. This pathway allows doctors on the General Medical Council (GMC) Specialist Register to prescribe it to patients with urgent medical needs. For families who have struggled for years, this development is a much-needed lifeline.

What Makes CannEpil® Stand Out?

CannEpil®'s success lies in its rigorous clinical testing and safety profile. A notable Australian study confirmed it does not impair driving performance, offering reassurance to patients and families. Its rollout in Ireland in 2019, under full governmental health insurance, marked the beginning of its international impact.

Now, with availability in the UK, CannEpil® is not just a treatment-it is a symbol of progress in the fight against drug-resistant epilepsy. Its high-CBD content, known for its anti-seizure properties, provides an effective alternative for patients who have exhausted other options.

Additionally, CannEpil® has undergone rigorous clinical evaluation, with studies demonstrating a strong safety profile, including evidence that it does not impair activities such as driving. This focus on efficacy and safety sets CannEpil® apart as a leading option for refractory epilepsy patients who have not responded to conventional treatments.

Edison Report:

https://argentbiopharma.com/research_reports/

